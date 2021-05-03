ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old was critically injured after getting shot in north St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot in the chest before 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Florissant Avenue. Detectives learned the teen met up with a man to buy a gun when the deal went south. The 17-year-old tried to steal the gun and run off but the man chased after him. During the chase, police said he shot the teen.
Emergency crews rushed the 17-year-old to the hospital. He is in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.