ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was shot and left in critical condition just north of downtown St. Louis City early Wednesday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 17-year-old was shot in the chest in the 1300 block of Cass just after 7 p.m. in the Carr Square neighborhood. The teen was conscious when officers found him, but he was barely breathing.
No other information was released about this shooting.
