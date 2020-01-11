SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A victim believed to be in his late teens was shot in Spanish Lake Saturday night, police say.
The shooting happened in the 11900 block of El Sabado. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.
