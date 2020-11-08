ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- A teen was shot in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an 18-year-old was shot in the 4500 block of Tennessee in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1 p.m.
Officials said he was shot in the leg and was found conscious and breathing.
No other information was released.
