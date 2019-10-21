SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in south St. Louis Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of California just after 9:00 p.m.
The victim was shot in the thigh and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
The search is still on for the suspect.
Other details were not immediately known.
