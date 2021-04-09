NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A teen was shot while inside a car in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood Friday, police told News 4.
Authorities said shots were being exchanged between people in two different cars near Laurel and Westminster when the child was hit. The driver of the car occupied by the child then drove to a local hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
