ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot in north St. Louis City on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the teen was shot in the 4100 block of Natural Bridge Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.
According to the police department, a total of eight children under the age of 17 were shot and killed in the city so far this year.
