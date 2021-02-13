ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male, possibly a 16-year-old, was shot in the 4500 block of St. Ferdinand between The Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m.
No other information was released.
