CENTRAILIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police say a 13-year-old was fatally shot in Centralia, Illinois Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Pine just after 5:45 a.m. Police said the teen was shot in the head.
The teen was taken to a hospital in Centralia before being transferred to a hospital in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead on Monday morning.
Four teens who were at the shooting scene were detained and later released. On Monday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.