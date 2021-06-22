ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot after sneaking out to meet his girlfriend in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood early Tuesday.
The 17-year-old was walking in the 3000 block of Cass Avenue when he was shot in the leg around 3:45 a.m. After he walked home, the teenager’s mother took him to the hospital.
The teenager was later listed in stable condition. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
