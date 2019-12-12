ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge ordered 16-year-old Justin Mathews to enter a juvenile detention program for his role in the death of retired St. Louis police Sergeant Ralph Harper.

Harper, a 33-year police veteran, was killed in October 2018 during a carjacking attempt. Jalynn Garner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Mathews admitted to providing Garner with the gun and waiting in an SUV as Garner tried to rob Harper.

Mathews pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

Mathews could be released on probation at age 21 if he successfully completes a program including counseling and vocational training. A judge will then decide if he will finish out his 20-year suspended prison term in adult prison or be released on probation.

Mathews attorney said for his client to be accepted into the dual jurisdiction program, he had to be evaluated. He was a candidate because he had no prior record.

“He was caught up in this one thing,” Attorney Eric Selig said. “He feels terrible. This is a horrible tragedy.”

The Ethical Society of Police released a statement on the sentence calling it disheartening.

“Murder is the ultimate violent act. The decision of Circuit Judge Michael Noble to sentence Justin Mathews to roughly five years, with a possible release at age twenty-one, is unacceptable for an armed carjacking and subsequent murder. We don’t condone light sentences for murder for anyone under these circumstances.

We understand there has to be a balance with sentencing juveniles and rehabilitation, especially in light of the disproportionate sentences of minorities; however, families who have to go on deserve better than this sentence.

When Sergeant Ralph Harper was a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he mentored officers, demanded officers around him be fair and disciplined in our actions. The President of the Ethical Society of Police was one of those he mentored.

The sentence today is disheartening and saddens many of us in the Ethical Society of Police.”

Mathews was 15 at the time of the crime.