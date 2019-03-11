ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two boys were injured after an incident at a St. Clair County quarry Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s department, two boys, ages 12 and 14, entered the fenced and gated property at the Falling Springs Quarry on Stolle Road unnoticed. After entering the area, the boys were able to start a forklift machine.
The forklift then rolled over on the side of a hill, pinning the 14-year-old’s hand under it. The 12-year-old was able to jump and clear the machine but injured his ankle, officials said.
Around 6:40 p.m. the 12-year-old called dispatchers and reported that his friend was trapped by the overturned forklift. When emergency crews arrived, the 14-year-old was on the ground with his hand stuck underneath the forklift, while the 12-year-old was sitting on the ground across from him.
Emergency crews treated the 14-year-old and were able to lift the forklift off his hand. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital by ARCH Air Medical Services.
Officials estimated the boy was trapped at least 45 minutes. During a press conference Monday, St. Clair County Sheriff Capt. Bruce Fleshren said the 14-year-old was recovering in the hospital after his hand was reattached overnight.
The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital via ambulance after complaining of pain in his right ankle.
Deputies reported that the gate to the quarry was locked when they first arrived at the scene. They said they needed to contact security to be allowed inside the area.
“While extremely lucky they were not killed in this incident, the boys do face the possibility of trespassing and criminal damage charges at the completion of the investigation,” read a portion of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department press release Monday morning.
The boys’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Officials said the 14-year-old could require extensive care following the incident.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the keys to the forklift are usually locked away and the area is fenced off.
Crews from the sheriff's department, Dupo Police Department, Dupo and Cahokia Fire Departments, Medstar EMS and ARCH helicopter medics were all called to the scene.
The quarry is off of I-255 between Cahokia and Dupo.
