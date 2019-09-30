FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Divers located the body of a teen in a Florissant creek Monday afternoon.
Florissant police chief Tim Fagan said on Saturday morning officers in Hazelwood when a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 67 and Washington. As the occupants of the car ran from the scene, one of the them, Deonte Jenkins, ran towards the creek.
Three juveniles were arrested and at the time police believed they had appended all of those involved.
On Sept. 29, police was notified that Jenkins was missing and was last seen in the Coldwater Creek area behind the Dierbergs at 222 North Lindbergh around 1:30 a.m. that day.
Jenkins' mother told Florissant police that she was notified by friends of Jenkins that they were all together running towards the creek and he was last seen jumping in the creek.
Police said the body of 15-year-old Deonte Jenkins was pulled from the water several hours later.
The area of the creek authorities are searching is eight feet deep, and divers used a sonar device to help with the search.
No other information was made immediately available.
