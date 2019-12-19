ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen was robbed of his shoes at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in south St. Louis.
The 13-year-old was walking with a 12-year-old south on Arkansas when a man emerged from an alley between Keokuk and Osage, according to police. The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at the boys and demanded the oldest boy’s shoes.
After the teen gave the suspect his shoes, both boys ran to a nearby business and contacted police.
The boys were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
