SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- St. Louis Police are investigating after a car deal went bad in South City Friday.
At 5:35 p.m., a 16-year-old man met up with a man, believed to be around 18 to 20 years old, to buy a car near the 1000 block of Morrison Avenue.
Police said the teen entered the car and the suspect began driving around in the area to discuss the deal.
While in the car, the suspect drove to an alley where he pulled out a gun and demand the victim's belongings. The robber stole the victim's money, jewelry, and backpack.
The teen then ran out of the man's car after the robbery.
No one was injured, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery should contact local police.
