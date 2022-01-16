FENTON (KMOV.com) -- The boomeranging St. Louis weather can spell dangerous situations on seemingly frozen lakes and ponds. That’s exactly what happened when Austin Althoff helped rescue a young girl from a pond in Fenton.
Althoff and a friend were walking around the frozen pond Thursday near Summitt High School in South County. They had a half day and saw two girls sitting out on the ice. He said all of a sudden, one of them fell through the ice.
“She tried to push up on the ice to get out of it and it broke,” he said.
He said the girl seemed to be middle school age. He went out into the water where he got up to his hips as he reached for her.
“You got it, come on, come on,” he recalled saying to her. “I needed her to get two more feet closer to me otherwise I might have gone under.”
Both of them got out safely and the young girl and her friend went home. But things easily could have gone in a different direction.
“The temperatures, up and down, and we’re starting to see some lakes and ponds get some ice on them, but the reality is for it to be safe to even think of going out, it needs to be four inches thick. How do you tell? To be cautious for kids and parents, it's to stay away,” said Scott Barthelmass with Eureka Fire Department.
Barthelmass said it's important to always call 911 and not risk your safety if you see someone fall into the ice. He said to use a stick to help get them out.
It’s a lesson Matt Althoff always taught his children, to be cautious and careful around frozen lakes. But he’s thankful his son took action.
“I’m extremely proud of him for acting and doing what he did,” said Althoff.
