FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teen has died a day after a man intentionally set fire to the boy's Florissant home.
The teen died from the injuries Saturday. The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Curtis Court around 3 a.m. Friday.
The Florissant Police Department said Bobby Copass knew the family and appears to have intentionally set the house on fire. Copass was charged with first-degree arson Friday night.
Due to the teen's death, police say new charges will be sought.
Neighbors said the teen was a nonverbal autistic boy. A memorial is underway near the circle of Curtis Court.
