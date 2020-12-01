O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- A teen pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.
Seventeen-year-old Dylan Woolbright, of O'Fallon, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the May 9 shooting of 13-year-old Owen Fielder. Woolbright entered his pleas Tuesday via video conference.
Officers with the O'Fallon Police Department found Fielder shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive around 2 p.m. on May 9.
Authorities allege Woolbright shot Fielder in the face while they were looking at a gun at a friend's home in O'Fallon.
Woolbright was certified in August to be tried as an adult, in part because of his history of offenses in the juvenile system, including drug charges.
Fielder was taken to a hospital where he died three days after the shooting.
