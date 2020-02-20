JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old was killed in a Jersey County crash Wednesday evening.
David J. Carroll’s 2008 Dodge Avenger crashed into a tree on the side of Illinois Route 109 near McClusky Road around 5:15 p.m.
Carroll was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.