RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 16-year-old girl was killed when her car was hit by a train in Prairie Du Rocher, Illinois Friday evening.
The accident happened on train tracks near the intersection of Duclos Street and Berger Lane around 5:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that the victim, who was driving a 2013 Blue Chevrolet Craze, had stopped at a railroad crossing to let a northbound train pass.
However, she then drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train traveling on a second set of tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene; her identity has not been released. The train crew refused medical attention.
