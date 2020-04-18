ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 17-year-old girl from Cahokia was killed when the suspected stolen car she was in crashed at the end of a chase.
Police say the accident happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Washington.
Officers say they chasing a 2019 white Nissan that was being drive by a 16-year-old girl from Alton. A 20-year-old man from East St. Louis, a 17-year-old girl from Cahokia and a 17-year-old boy in Belleville were passengers.
The 16-year-old lost control of the car, which hit a pole before resting on its roof. Three of the occupants were ejected.
The 17-year-old from Cahokia was airlifted to a hospital where she later died. The others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
