ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot and killed near Fairground Park in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Lexington around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, 17-year-old Damonte McClendon was found fatally shot next to a vehicle.
Police said McClendon was inside the vehicle when an unknown person fired shots. Two other teenagers were not injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.