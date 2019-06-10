ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot and killed in north St. Louis Saturday night.
Jashon Johnson, of St. Louis, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Red Bud and Margaretta around 10:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.
The homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
