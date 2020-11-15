JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred near Hillsboro, Mo. Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Highway B south of Rocky Farm Road around 4:50 p.m., police said.
A 16-year-old driving a 2007 Dodge Ram was going north Highway B and failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Police said he crossed over the center line before a 1999 Ford Ranger going northbound hit the side of the Dodge Ram.
A 14-year-old girl inside the Dodge Ram was killed. A 13-year-old passenger and the driver were injured. Both passengers were not wearing seatbelts, police say.
