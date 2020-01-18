A 15-year-old boy died a day after firefighters rescued him from his Florissant home during a fire. Bobby Copass is accused of intentionally setting the fire that killed Dustin Baggett.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teen died one day after a man intentionally set fire to the boy's Florissant home.

Dustin Baggett

Dustin Baggett, 15, died from the injuries Saturday. The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Curtis Court around 3 a.m. Friday.

"It feels wrong," said Nicole Graham, a classmate of Baggett at Hazelwood West High School. "It doesn't feel real."

Graham was one of dozens who attended a vigil for Baggett near his home.

Bobby Copass mugshot

Bobby Copass is charged with first-degree arson in the Jan. 17 house fire.

The Florissant Police Department said Bobby Copass, who lived in the home, appears to have intentionally set the house on fire. Copass was charged with first-degree arson Friday night.  

Because Baggett died, police say new charges will be sought.

"It honestly didn't surprise me. Neighbors have been concerned about the way these children have been treated in this house. Neighbors have been calling for help over the years for the way the children in this house have been treated," said neighbor Christina Benjamin.

READ: Man intentionally set house on fire in Florissant early Friday morning, police say

Neighbors say Baggett was a nonverbal autistic boy. 

"We all, kind of, took him in knowing he needed our love," said friend Nicole Bray. "I am happy, now, he is able to not suffer anymore. I love the fact he was able to bring the community together in fewer than two hours." 

A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay for Baggett's funeral expenses.

