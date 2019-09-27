ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teenager was killed after gunshots were fired into a north St. Louis County home Friday morning.

Officers with St. Louis County said they were called to the home in the 10300 block of Ross Circle in Glasgow Village around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a male victim, approximately 15 years old, had been shot. Officers said they attempted to render aid to the teen but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said someone fired gunshots into the home as the teenager was inside. There is currently conflicting information from police on whether or not the shooting was random.

After the shooting, a family member identified the deceased teen as 15-year-old Antonio Brown. The family said Brown was on the honor roll and was an aspiring rapper.

A police official on the scene told News 4 that they have a few leads and are confident they will catch the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Brown is the 18th child to fall victim to gun violence in the St. Louis area since May.