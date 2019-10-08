FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was killed in a Sunday night crash in Ferguson.
Officers responded to the 9400 block of West Florissant Ave around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found multiple people injured inside a vehicle. Those inside the vehicle were 17 and 18 years old.
The Ferguson Police Department said one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were taken to a local hospital.
The deceased was later identified as a passenger in the vehicle ,17-year-old Darrell Watson. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Watson was inside a car that made an improper lane change and struck the left side of two other vehicles before going off the roadway, hitting a fence and then a building.
No other information was released.
If you have any information, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
