ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was killed and a 70-year-old was wounded in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 16-year-old Teshawn Ford was shot in the 4500 block of St. Ferdinand between The Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods. He was shot in the chest just before 2:30 p.m.
Police said two other people, a 70-year-old man, and the suspect, showed up at the hospital later with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
