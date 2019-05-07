PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager is in custody after a shooting in Pine Lawn Sunday night.
Police said they were called to the 6700 block of Stratford Avenue in the Pine Lawn Precinct after a victim was shot in the leg. Officers from the North County Police Cooperative who were in the area reportedly heard over 30 shots fired.
According to police, when officers arrived at the shooting scene, 17-year-old James ‘Lil Murdah’ Hall was running from the scene. He was quickly apprehended and identified as being involved, authorities said.
Hall has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is currently being housed at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
