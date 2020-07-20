WEST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old is in critical condition following a late night shooting in west St. Louis Sunday.
Police said a 19-year-old girl arrived to a local hospital after she was shot in the head in the 500 block of DeBaliviere.
The victim's identity has not been released yet.
Anyone with information should contact local police.
