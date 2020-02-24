FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was hospitalized Sunday after being accidentally shot at an American Legion in Festus.
According to police, the 18-year-old was present for a meat shoot and heard the wrong code word on the shooting range. He was changing targets when he was hit with buckshot in the chest.
The police do not believe the shooter, a 67-year-old Arnold man, fired at the teen intentionally.
The victim was hospitalized, but is expected to survive his injuries.
