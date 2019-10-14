NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old girl was hit by a St. Louis County officer in a squad car near the North City-North County line Monday evening.
The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry.
Police said the victim suffered serious injuries. Officers say they are not sure if the accident was the result of a chase.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.