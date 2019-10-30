MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three teen girls were taken into custody after a fight broke out in front of the Lewis & Clark Branch of the St. Louis County Library, police told News 4.
About 15 young people were involved in the fight around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
An officer who was off-duty but in uniform was at the library and tried to break up the fight. The officer then called for aid.
Three 15-year-old girls were arrested for assault. One girl complained of arm pain, police said, and was taken to the hospital. One officer suffered a minor knee injury.
