ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With three and a half months left in 2020, St. Louis has reached the same number of murders as 2019.
A teenage girl has died in a shooting Monday night marking the city's 194 murder of the year.
Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. near Riverview and Spring Garden along the North City riverfront.
The girl was shot in the shoulder and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have not released the age or name of the girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.