ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed near a playground in north St. Louis City Saturday night was identified.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Rashad Taylor was shot in the 4400 block of Cook before 10 p.m. in the Lewis Place neighborhood. Beckett Park is at the intersection.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants toremain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
