ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was shot Monday morning in south St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the the 15-year-old male was shot in the arm just before 10 a.m. while sitting at a bench in Carondelet Park with friends. The teen then got into his friend's car and they tried to go to a hospital. Police officers stopped the car on Interstate 55 and Utah due to driving erratically.
The teen was taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
