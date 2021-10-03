ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was taken to the hospital after getting shot in south St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim, a late teen, was shot by another juvenile in the 400 block of Hurck before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.
The victim and the shooting suspect's exact ages and genders haven't been released. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.
