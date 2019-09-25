EDMUNDSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have located a teen that was reportedly abducted from her uncles’ home in north St. Louis County.
According to the Edmundson Police Department, 16-year-old Gabrielle Sarah Yonko was found safe Tuesday afternoon after the South Dakota Highway Patrol located 26-year-old Christopher Johnson's vehicle.
Officers pursued his vehicle and deployed spike strips, but the vehicle did not stop.The pursuit reached high speeds and authorities slowed their pursuit for the safety of all and lost sight of the vehicle.
The unoccupied vehicle was located wrecked a short time later in Kadoka, South Dakota. Agencies deployed an air support and K-9s to search the area for the two. Yonko and Johnson were located at 4:30 p.m.
Johnson was taken into custody.
Yonko is safe and was found unharmed.
The teen was taken from a home in the 9800 block of Treadway Lane before 10:45 p.m. Monday. Police said the man who took her is Christopher Johnson, 26, of Breckenridge, Missouri.
Johnson reportedly has a long criminal history, which includes escaping from custody. Police said he is also known to be physically violent and is a family-friend of Yonko's family.
Since the apparent abduction, Johnson’s phone pinged just east of Chicago, which is his last known location. He allegedly has family in the Chicago area.
Police said Johnson was driving a black 2008 Lexus LS with the Washington license plate BEC5322 with dark window tint and no front plate.
Early Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Yonko. The Edmundson Police Department said this did not qualify for an Amber Alert because Yonko was not forcibly taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.