ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teen died after being shot in south St. Louis Wednesday night.
Early Thursday morning, police said a 16-year-old was found inside a home in the 800 block of Vegas Drive shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.