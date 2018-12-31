ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in North County are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
Police said they found a 16-year-old male fatally shot in the 10400 block of Baron around 2:15 p.m.
When officers first arrived on scene, they believed the shooting was accidental or a suicide. Monday morning, police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.
Police have not released the teenager’s name.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
