SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old girl died after being found Tuesday morning at a park in Swansea.
Swansea Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. at Swansea's Centennial Park for a girl unconscious and not breathing. Police said information was given that it was a possible overdose.
Police, firefighters and first responders provided first-aid to try and save the girl's life but were unsuccessful. A Swansea detective, the St. Clair County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services all responded to investigate the death.
The identity of the girl is not being released at this time to ensure all family members can be notified. Anybody with information is asked to reach out to detective Jason Frank from the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.