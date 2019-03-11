NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.
A male in his late teens was fatally shot in the 100 block of Chambers just before 3:00 p.m.
Police say two suspects approached the victim and shot him before they ran from the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
