EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at an East St. Louis housing complex Friday morning.
The shooting happened near building 8 at the John de Shields Housing Complex around 9:20 a.m.
Police said the teen died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
