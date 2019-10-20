ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager reportedly robbed two woman and drove off in their car overnight in south St. Louis.
Police said two 18-year-old women had just parked and exited their 2016 Kia Optima in the 2800 block of Pestalozzi when a teenager approached and pointed a gun at one of them around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The suspect then demanded property from the women, at which time they gave him their vehicle keys, wallets and a cell phone, police said.
The suspect, described as being between 16 and 18 years old, allegedly drove off in the Kia Optima.
According to police, one of the stolen cell phones was later found in the 2900 block of Magnolia.
The investigation is ongoing.
