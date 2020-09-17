ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teenage driver was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Francois County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 16-year-old swerved to the left to avoid colliding with a vehicle that was slowing for a left turn. The teen’s car then hit the left rear of the slowing vehicle and then traveled into the eastbound lane, where his car collided with an oncoming truck head-on.
The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Missouri Route 8 at Harmon Road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Three other people were taken to the hospital with moderate or minor injuries.
The deceased teen’s identity has not been released.
