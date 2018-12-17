ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A Kansas teen with cystic fibrosis has died in a Missouri hospital less than a week after Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz serenaded her as she waited for a second double-lung transplant.
The Mercer Funeral Home in Holton says on its website that 18-year-old Madison Eileen Taliaferro, of Holton, died Saturday after spending more than two weeks at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Madison was 12 years old in November 2012 when she received a double-lung transplant. But The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that her body recently rejected those lungs.
On Dec. 9, Mraz stopped by her bedside while he was in Missouri for a concert. Taliaferro's mother, Desiree Taliaferro, shared videos on Facebook. She described her daughter in a post early Monday as "beautiful" and "amazing."
