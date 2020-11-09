ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- A 18-year-old died a day after being shot in the head twice.
According to police, the shooting happened on Etzel Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday but the exact location is still unknown at this time.
The victim, Lavell Chillers, was dropped off at a local hospital after the shooting. He was pronounced dead Sunday, according to police.
Homicide detectives were requested and are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information should call detectives directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
