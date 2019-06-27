ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen who was shot Tuesday morning in north St. Louis has died.
According to police, Derrel Williams, 15, was shot in the head in the area of North Euclid and Cupples around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the victim was not conscious or breathing while being taken to the hospital and was later listed in critical, unstable condition. Thursday morning, police said Williams succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.
