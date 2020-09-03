ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old died after hitting his head on a beam or falling out of the car in a downtown St. Louis parking garage while hanging out of the sunroof.
The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday in a garage in the 1000 block of Spruce. Police said the teen was inside a white SUV that was being driven by an 18-year-old woman. A 14-year-old girl, the 17-year-old and a 26-year-old man were hanging out of the sunroof when the incident occurred.
The driver then sped from the scene, leaving the victims behind.
The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. He died on Wednesday. Police identified him as William Jordan.
The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The 26-year-old victim was listed as stable when he was taken to hospital.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
Editor's note: Police earlier stated the person who died was a 23-year-old man. This story has been changed to reflect the current information from authorities.
