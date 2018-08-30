EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed overnight in East St. Louis.
Officers from several different agencies were at the Mobile Gas Mart on State Street just west of Highway 157 around 1 a.m. Thursday after the man showed up with a gunshot wound.
A friend reportedly drove the teen to the convenience store for help after he was shot in the thigh. The victim died before medical crews arrived at the scene.
Police said it is currently unknown where the initial shooting took place.
East St. Louis Police are taking the lead on the investigation. Illinois State Police is assisting with this investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
No other information has been made available.
